AI actress to star in her first major feature film

·27·World
AI actress to star in her first major feature film

A digital actress named Erica Norwood, created using artificial intelligence, will play the lead role in her first feature-length film. Great Britain's film studio Particle 6 has officially announced the start of work on a project titled "Non-Compliance."

The film centers on a digital being with no physical body, childhood, or personal life experience. She perceives the world only through the knowledge and memories of others. Events take a dramatic turn after a rebellious AI that escaped the system convinces her to disable her internal safety protocols.

"Non-Compliance" is the studio's first major feature film. The project is currently in its early stages. A creative team consisting of a director, screenwriter, editors, and AI specialists is being formed.

News about Erica Norwood first circulated in 2025. Her entry into the film industry sparked protests among actors. Unions are concerned that digital characters are created based on the work of real performers and pose a threat to the acting profession in the future.

Artificial IntelligenceCinemaErica NorwoodFilm IndustryTechnology
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