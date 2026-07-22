Adiz Rajabov and Aysanem Yusupova are auditioning for the new historical film "Gulayim and the Forty Girls"!

·0·Culture
Adiz Rajabov and Aysanem Yusupova are auditioning for the new historical film "Gulayim and the Forty Girls"!

In Tashkent, video auditions for the historical film "Gulayim and the Forty Girls" are currently underway. The project's creators are testing candidates in front of the camera to select actors suitable for both lead and supporting roles.

Well-known actors Adiz Rajabov, Aysanem Yusupova, and Shohruh Hamdamov also participated in the auditions. They performed scenes aimed at expressing the characters' personalities, actions, and emotional states. Each actor was given various tasks to bring their character to life.

The team working on the film is focusing on adapting each character's appearance, speech, and behavior to fit the historical setting. For this reason, the video auditions are considered one of the key preparatory stages of the project.

The film "Gulayim and the Forty Girls" aims to reflect folklore, national values, and heroic traditions on screen. As of now, the filming dates and premiere time have not been announced.

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