Samsung makes an unexpected decision: free storage promotion for new smartphones ends

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has decided to abandon a long-standing tradition ahead of the launch of its new foldable smartphones. The company is canceling the bonus that doubled free storage for customers who pre-ordered new devices. This was reported by ixbt.com, citing leaked information from the Samsung Austria division. This was reported by reported by.

As is known, for several years, Samsung has offered one of the most attractive promotions before the launch of its flagship devices, particularly the Galaxy S and Galaxy Z series. Customers could get a 512 GB device for the price of a 256 GB model, or a 1 TB version for the price of a 512 GB one. This strategy helped significantly boost initial sales figures for new models.

Discount instead of a free bonus

According to the new rules, instead of free storage upgrades, a certain discount will now be offered for high-configuration models. For example, a price reduction of 100 euros for the 512 GB version and 200 euros for the 1 TB flagship is expected. Although this still provides savings, it is clear that user costs will increase compared to the previous completely free service.

As a reminder, the company will unveil a number of new products at the Galaxy Unpacked event taking place tomorrow, July 22, at 19:00 Tashkent time. Among them are foldable smartphones such as the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip 8, as well as the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 smartwatches.

Samsung smartphones are also very popular in the Uzbekistan market, and official dealers usually applied global promotions for local customers as well. If this change applies to the entire European and Asian regions, technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan will also have to spend more money when purchasing new foldable devices.

Although these changes have currently only been confirmed for the Austrian market, industry analysts note that this is part of a new marketing strategy to be implemented worldwide. The company may be aiming to increase its operating profit and maintain margins in the premium segment.

The new Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 models are expected to stand out not only for their design but also for their AI (Galaxy AI) capabilities. However, such changes in pricing policy may cause some dissatisfaction among the most loyal customers. Final details will be clarified at tomorrow's official presentation.