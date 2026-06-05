US Opens Municipal Bond Market to Fund Spaceports

A new legislative mechanism has been adopted in the US, opening the municipal bond market for the development of space infrastructure. A special provision in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) allows the issuance of tax-exempt bonds to finance private spaceport facilities and related projects. This fundamentally changes the financial model of the space sector, enabling the attraction of long-term, low-rate capital similar to airports and seaports, instead of expensive commercial loans. Reported by Ixbt.com news agency.

Previously, despite being capital-intensive and long-term projects, spaceports were financed as high-rate, short-term commercial ventures. This led to a systemic lack of investment and delayed modernization. The new law grants state and local authorities the right to issue municipal bonds for commercial spaceports, regardless of project size. Additionally, fully privately owned facilities can also be financed through this system.

Notably, bonds will finance not only launch pads but also nearby manufacturing and industrial facilities. This includes assembly shops, test centers, and logistics infrastructure. As a result, integrated "infrastructure ecosystems" similar to those in aviation and maritime logistics will be formed. This model supports the clustering of service and production capacities around spaceports.

The new scheme also provides for credit enhancement by major customers, including defense and aerospace corporations. Long-term contracts with companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, Rocket Lab, and United Launch Alliance reduce risks for investors. Contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, and RTX are expected to play a significant role in this ecosystem. This helps major players in the space market develop infrastructure without direct asset ownership.