Honor Robot Phone Sets a Record: New Flagship Becomes the Most Popular Smartphone in Company History

·26·Technology
Honor Robot Phone Sets a Record: New Flagship Becomes the Most Popular Smartphone in Company History

The Chinese tech giant Honor has announced the start of pre-orders for its revolutionary Robot Phone. According to official company data, interest in the new model has far exceeded expectations, breaking all records set by previous flagships in the brand's history on the very first day. Even before official sales begin, users are showing unprecedented demand for this unusual gadget. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

As reported by the publication Ixbt.com, although the manufacturer has not yet disclosed exact figures, it confirmed that the number of pre-orders for the Robot Phone has surpassed all of the company's past achievements. The smartphone is expected to open a new chapter in the high-end market with its unusual design and AI-based capabilities.

Technological innovation: 4D mechanical stabilizer

The main feature of the Robot Phone is its 4D mechanical gimbal made of titanium alloy, which has four degrees of freedom. This mechanism can bring the camera into working position in just 0.8 seconds. It also provides 360-degree rotation, 90 and 180-degree intelligent positioning, and high-precision stabilization at the CIPA 5.5 level.

The camera's technical capabilities are also professional-grade: the device is equipped with a 200 MP main module, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and another 200 MP periscopic telephoto lens. Such an optical system will undoubtedly set new standards in mobile photography.

Price and special offers

Honor is offering a number of benefits for customers who pre-order. In particular, buyers will receive the following bonuses:

  • One-year warranty for mechanical stabilizer replacement;
  • Specially designed case and magnetic base;
  • Special strap for convenient use;
  • Honor Magic Cube universal charger.
The starting price of the smartphone is reported to be $2200. This price places the device in the premium segment and signifies its inclusion of complex technological solutions. Given the large fan base of this brand in the market, the arrival of the new flagship is sure to spark great interest among technology enthusiasts.

Official sales of the Robot Phone will start next month. Experts believe that with this move, Honor is not only competing with giants like Apple and Samsung but is also shaping an entirely new direction in smartphone design.

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