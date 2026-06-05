AirTrunk to Invest $30 Billion in AI Data Centers in India

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AirTrunk to Invest $30 Billion in AI Data Centers in India

AirTrunk, backed by Blackstone, announced it will invest $30 billion in the Indian economy by 2030. The Australian company plans to build new data centers in the country with a total capacity of 5 gigawatts (GW). This marks one of the largest investment commitments directed at South Asia's digital infrastructure. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

AirTrunk entered the Indian market earlier this year by acquiring Lumina CloudInfra. According to research firm Bernstein, data center capacity in India is expected to grow from the current 1.5 GW to 8 GW by 2030. The Indian government is also offering tax incentives to foreign cloud service providers until 2047 to attract AI infrastructure.

The company has already begun laying the groundwork for expansion. Specifically, an agreement has been reached to allocate land for a major 3 GW project in the state of Maharashtra. Following a meeting between AirTrunk CEO Robin Khuda and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was emphasized that this investment will help India become a global hub for cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

Currently, tech giants like Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are also expanding their infrastructure in India. However, experts warn that the massive demand for electricity, water, and land resources by data centers could become a major obstacle in the future. According to Deloitte estimates, such projects in the Asia-Pacific region will require tens of terawatt-hours of additional energy.

AirTrunkIndiaArtificial IntelligenceData CenterTechnology
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