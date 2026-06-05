Wildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health Platform

·33·Technology
Wildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health Platform

RWB Group CEO Robert Mirzoyan announced the creation of the company's new strategic direction — the “RWB Zdorovye” digital platform. This project aims to integrate medical and insurance services, as well as pharmaceutical products and health-related goods, into a single space. As reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Mirzoyan, the platform's main task is to provide all healthcare market participants with necessary digital tools. The new system will allow consumers, especially those living in remote areas, easier access to medication supplies.

For manufacturers and pharmacy chains, this platform creates an opportunity to work with the huge audience formed by the merger of Wildberries and Russ. The company aims to practically form a unique marketplace for medical services.

The specific products and technical details of the project will be disclosed later, as the strategy is currently in an active development phase. However, it is clear that “RWB Zdorovye” will become a single digital space where users can both receive medical advice and purchase necessary medications.

WildberriesRussRWB ZdorovyeTechnologyMedicine
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Abror Shuhratov
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Wildberries and Russ Launch New Digital Health Platform – Zamin.uz, 05.06.2026