Acer GI0: Smart Glasses with Google Gemini and 12 MP Camera Unveiled

·214·Technology
Acer GI0: Smart Glasses with Google Gemini and 12 MP Camera Unveiled

At Computex 2026, Acer showcased its new Acer GI0 (model GI100) wireless AI glasses. Designed in the style of Ray-Ban Meta, the device features a lightweight frame for everyday use, a built-in camera, microphones, and a voice assistant powered by Google Gemini. According to Ixbt.com report .

The Acer GI0 is fully wireless and connects to smartphones via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. To use all device features, users must install the Acer AspireSync app on their smartphone. The cloud-based Google Gemini model enables voice control, real-time image analysis, and quick text translation.

The built-in 12-megapixel camera captures 4032×3024 pixel photos and records video in 1080p format (30 fps). It also includes a dedicated audio recording function for capturing conversations and meeting minutes. An LED indicator shows the recording status to alert people nearby.

Technically, the device is equipped with 32 GB of eMMC internal storage, three microphones, stereo speakers on both sides, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 modules. It is powered by a 217 mAh battery and weighs only 46 grams.

The Acer GI0 smart glasses are expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2026. The price is set at $300 in the US and €400 in the European market.

AcerGoogle GeminiSmart GlassesTechnologyComputex 2026
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Elon Musk: Data Centers Could Be Launched from the Moon Without RocketsElon Musk: Data Centers Could Be Launched from the Moon Without RocketsToday, 07:5710,000 mAh Battery and 185 Hz Display: Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Tested for the First Time10,000 mAh Battery and 185 Hz Display: Snapdragon 8 Gen 6 Tested for the First TimeToday, 07:26Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro: More Interesting Camera and Compact Screen Than the Ultra ModelSamsung Galaxy S27 Pro: More Interesting Camera and Compact Screen Than the Ultra ModelToday, 07:23Satellite Shield Against Ebola: Starlink Assists AfricaSatellite Shield Against Ebola: Starlink Assists AfricaToday, 06:55Google to Pay Nearly $1 Billion Monthly for Elon Musk's SupercomputerGoogle to Pay Nearly $1 Billion Monthly for Elon Musk's SupercomputerToday, 06:54Ugreen Unveils New SSD Model with Temperature and Speed DisplayUgreen Unveils New SSD Model with Temperature and Speed DisplayToday, 05:54
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body