Acer GI0: Smart Glasses with Google Gemini and 12 MP Camera Unveiled

At Computex 2026, Acer showcased its new Acer GI0 (model GI100) wireless AI glasses. Designed in the style of Ray-Ban Meta, the device features a lightweight frame for everyday use, a built-in camera, microphones, and a voice assistant powered by Google Gemini. According to Ixbt.com report .

The Acer GI0 is fully wireless and connects to smartphones via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. To use all device features, users must install the Acer AspireSync app on their smartphone. The cloud-based Google Gemini model enables voice control, real-time image analysis, and quick text translation.

The built-in 12-megapixel camera captures 4032×3024 pixel photos and records video in 1080p format (30 fps). It also includes a dedicated audio recording function for capturing conversations and meeting minutes. An LED indicator shows the recording status to alert people nearby.

Technically, the device is equipped with 32 GB of eMMC internal storage, three microphones, stereo speakers on both sides, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 modules. It is powered by a 217 mAh battery and weighs only 46 grams.

The Acer GI0 smart glasses are expected to go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2026. The price is set at $300 in the US and €400 in the European market.