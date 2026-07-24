Tesla partners with Samsung and TSMC for new generation AI5 chips

Electric vehicle market leader Tesla is making strategic changes in the production of its next-generation AI-based processors. The company has decided to entrust the production of its upcoming Tesla AI5 chips to two of the world's largest semiconductor giants simultaneously: South Korea's Samsung and Taiwan's TSMC. This move aims not only to diversify the supply chain but also to achieve revolutionary efficiency in autonomous driving systems. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, Tesla AI5 chips will be manufactured based on two different technological processes, which may lead to significant differences in their technical specifications. The variant produced by Samsung Foundry has already passed the test sample preparation stage. These chips are based on the most advanced 2nm technological process and GAA (Gate-All-Around) transistor architecture, providing a significant advantage in reducing power consumption and increasing performance.

Technological differences and production pace

The Tesla AI5 version produced by TSMC has a slightly different approach. According to reports, the Taiwanese giant will manufacture these chips based on 3nm technology. Taiwan's Global Unichip Corporation (GUC) is collaborating with Tesla on the design work. Interestingly, the test sample production process on TSMC lines is approximately one quarter (three months) faster than Samsung's.

The main difference between the two manufacturers lies not only in nanometers but also in the physical structure of the crystals. While Samsung is implementing its new GAA architecture, TSMC continues to use the traditional and proven FinFET technology. Such a divergent approach is expected to directly impact the cost and heat dissipation characteristics of the finished products.

Elon Musk's expectations and future prospects

Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously stated that the AI5 system would exceed all expectations and set new standards in the field of artificial intelligence. These Systems-on-Chip (SoC) will not only increase the Full Self-Driving level of Tesla electric vehicles but also serve as the core brain for the company's robotics projects.

For technology enthusiasts, this news means that in the coming years, the software and autopilot systems of Tesla vehicles will become even smarter and safer. This competition in the semiconductor market could also help optimize the prices of high-tech devices globally. For now, both manufacturers are preparing for mass production.