Facebook launches dedicated seller app and free verification system

·34·Technology
Facebook launches dedicated seller app and free verification system

The Facebook social network, owned by Meta, has announced major updates to increase user engagement and streamline commerce processes within the platform. A dedicated mobile app is now being introduced for active Marketplace sellers, alongside a free identity verification system to combat fraud. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Currently, Facebook Marketplace has become a massive hub with over 430 million listings posted every month. With over 1.1 billion active users, this service is becoming increasingly popular, especially among the younger generation. According to Ixbt.com, the newly launched "Seller" app provides sellers with extensive capabilities to manage their products, communicate with buyers, and track sales statistics.

New verification system and security

Another important update for Facebook users is the "Facebook Verified" system. It is worth noting that it differs from the paid "Meta Verified" subscription and is provided completely free of charge. Through this system, users can confirm their real identity by taking a selfie. Verified profiles will display a badge inside a white circle, which will be visible in Facebook Dating, Marketplace, and Groups.

This measure serves to reduce the number of bots and fake accounts on the platform. This feature is also significant for users in Uzbekistan, as identifying reliable sellers in local groups and marketplaces has always been a pressing issue. The new badge guarantees the user that the person they are dealing with is real.

Video content and AI capabilities

Facebook is also testing a new design in the main app interface that allows for full-screen video viewing. This feature will initially be rolled out in international markets where demand for video content is high. Users can turn off this interface at any time and return to the traditional feed view.

Meta is also actively integrating AI technologies into its apps. The following conveniences are expected for sellers in the future:

  • Automatic generation of product descriptions using AI;
  • Smart search to find answers to questions in Groups;
  • Specialized bots to automate sales processes.
In recent months, the company has introduced a series of new projects, including a Reddit-style "Forum" app for Facebook Groups and a "Pocket" platform for developers. Such steps are part of a strategy to transform the Facebook platform not just into a social network, but into a comprehensive ecosystem.

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