Varta, a German company with a history spanning nearly 140 years and an icon of the European electrical industry, is officially on the verge of bankruptcy. Long known globally as a manufacturer of high-quality batteries and accumulators, the brand has been unable to overcome its financial difficulties. According to reports from Bild, citing sources in financial circles, the company has already filed for bankruptcy. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The Stuttgart District Court confirmed that it has received four separate applications to declare Varta insolvent. According to Reuters, the main reason for the crisis is the lack of opportunities to attract new investments. Currently, the company's owners, the Porsche automotive group and Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner, are unwilling to invest further capital into the loss-making business.

Company expected to be split up

Experts believe it is unlikely that Varta will be preserved as a single entity. It is highly probable that the brand's assets will be sold off in several parts. It is reported that major creditors, such as Deutsche Bank and a number of hedge funds, are planning to acquire the company's profitable household battery division.

At the same time, Michael Tojner has expressed interest in acquiring the division that produces micro-batteries, including power cells for hearing aids. The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung also writes that large-scale restructuring and the sale of individual divisions is the only way to save at least a part of the business.

Varta's history began in 1887, and for nearly a century and a half, it held a leading position in the global market. The company's products have been used in fields ranging from simple household appliances to complex space programs. However, in recent years, increasing competition from Asian countries, particularly Chinese manufacturers, has dealt a serious blow to the company's position.

Competition and financial decline

According to statistics, the company's financial situation began to deteriorate sharply in 2022. That same year, revenue from micro-battery sales fell by nearly 47 percent. Varta products were also popular in the Uzbekistan market for their durability and quality, but the rise of cheaper alternatives negatively impacted the brand's overall sales volume.

In early 2024, Porsche and Michael Tojner provided additional funding to save the company, and Varta was delisted from the stock exchange. However, these measures did not yield the expected results. Today, Varta produced not only batteries but also energy storage systems for homes and industrial enterprises, but falling behind in the technological race and high costs led the legendary brand to crisis.