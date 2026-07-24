Inter intensifies negotiations for the transfer of Cristian Romero

·51·Sport
Inter intensifies negotiations for the transfer of Cristian Romero

Reigning Italian champions Inter have taken a serious step to strengthen their defensive line. The Milanese Nerazzurri have entered the decisive phase of negotiations for the transfer of Tottenham defender Cristian Romero. This deal is expected to become the club's biggest investment in the summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the Argentine footballer's agent, Ciro Palermo, is currently in Milan. The fact that this coincides with the return of Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio to the city suggests that negotiations have accelerated. The parties are scheduled to meet in the coming hours to discuss the financial details of the transfer.

Transfer value and financial terms

However, reaching an agreement will not be easy. Tottenham is demanding at least 50 million euros for their captain. Inter is trying to lower this price, hoping to capitalize on the player's desire to return to Italy. For context, Cristian Romero signed a major contract with the London club last year, running until 2029 with an annual salary of 12 million euros.

For the Inter management, this transfer is currently a priority. Following the departures of experienced defenders like Francesco Acerbi, Matteo Darmian, and Stefan de Vrij, gaps have emerged in the center of defense for new coach Cristian Chivu. Consequently, the Milanese have halted other alternative options to focus entirely on Romero.

Return to Italy and the situation at Tottenham

The Italian Serie A is no stranger to Cristian Romero. He made a name for himself playing for Genoa and Atalanta between 2018 and 2021. For the defender, who became a World Champion with the Argentina national team, a move to the Milan club could represent a new and higher stage in his career.

It is said that there may be no place for Romero in Tottenham's new project. The coaching staff led by Roberto De Zerbi has decided to fundamentally rebuild the team. Furthermore, the player's relationship with the club's management has cooled. This is reportedly due to Romero leaving for Argentina to treat a leg injury last season while the team was fighting to stay in the league.

For now, dialogue between the clubs continues. If Inter agrees to pay the requested fee or reaches a compromise with Tottenham, one of the most sensational transfers in Serie A could take place in the coming days.

InterTottenhamCristian RomeroTransfersSerie A
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Lionel Messi to Miss MLS All-Star Game: Why Won't He Be Punished?Today, 13:39Jose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyJose Mourinho Blocks Vinicius Junior Transfer: Arsenal's Plan in JeopardyToday, 13:34Liverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedLiverpool new signing Jeremy Jacquet debut date revealedToday, 12:57Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Victory Without Messi: Casemiro Debuts, Suárez Decides the Game (Video)Today, 12:26Ruben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetRuben Amorim After Debut at Milan: Players Do Not Understand the New System YetToday, 12:18Manchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGManchester City Joins the Race for Yan Diomande: Competition with Real Madrid and PSGToday, 12:16
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
Fabio Cannavaro: "This story isn't over, I have only one regret"
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed
Uzbek defender heads to the Bundesliga: Transfer fee revealed