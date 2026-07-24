Klopp appointed as head coach of the German national team

Jürgen Klopp has become the new head coach of the German national team. The German Football Association has officially announced that the 59-year-old expert has replaced Julian Nagelsmann.

A long-term contract has been signed with Klopp. The renowned coach is now scheduled to lead the German national team until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

DFB officially announces Klopp's appointment

The German Football Association confirmed the coaching change in the national team at a press conference.

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf stated that the contract with Klopp will run until the end of the 2030 World Cup.

Thus, the German football leadership has linked the national team's four-year plan to the experienced expert.

Klopp replaces Nagelsmann

Jürgen Klopp succeeds Julian Nagelsmann as the head coach of the German national team.

The new head coach is tasked with preparing the team for upcoming major tournaments, managing the generational transition in the squad, and restoring Germany's status as a leader in world football.

How Klopp's style, based on high pressing, fast attacks, and team discipline, will influence the national team's game will be one of the main intrigues.

He created a historic era at Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp's last job was at the English club Liverpool. He managed the team from 2015 to 2024 and went down in history as the coach who returned the club to the pinnacle of European and English football.

During his career, Klopp:

Led Liverpool to win the UEFA Champions League;

Ended the club's long wait for a league title;

Formed a game system based on high tempo and intense pressing;

Turned the team into one of the strongest clubs in the world.

Successful years in Germany

Before Liverpool, Klopp worked at the German clubs Mainz and Borussia Dortmund.

His time at Borussia, in particular, brought the expert great fame. He led the team to the national championship and demonstrated his ability to develop young players and build a competitive squad with limited resources.

Now, Klopp will test his experience gained in club football at the national team level for the first time.

Big tasks until 2030

The fact that Klopp's contract runs until the 2030 World Cup shows that the German Football Association views him as a long-term project.

While results are expected from the new coach in a short time, he is also expected to shape the next generation of the national team. Klopp's coaching philosophy, his style of working with players, and his experience in big games could be a significant advantage for Germany.

Do you think Jürgen Klopp can lead the German national team to become world champions again? Leave your opinion in the comments.