“No one wanted to fight him”: Guskov on his bout against Ankalaev

Uzbekistan-based UFC fighter Bogdan Guskov Magomed Ankalaevsaid he did not hesitate to accept the fight on short notice. He believes that facing a former title contender in a main event is a greater opportunity than it is a risk.

Guskov emphasized that a victory could bring him very close to a title shot. That is why he decided to accept the offer that other fighters had turned down.

“It’s not just about beating Ankalaev”

Guskov Sports.ru explained in an interview with the publication how important this fight is for his career.

“It’s not about whether I can beat Ankalaev or not. The UFC is offering you the chance to fight a former contender. Plus, if you win, your next fight could be for the championship belt,” he said.

For the Uzbek athlete, this is not just a regular ranking fight. Success could propel him to the very top of the light heavyweight division.

Guskov does not consider Ankalaev invincible

While acknowledging his opponent's experience and status, Bogdan stated that he does not view him as an unbeatable fighter.

“Magomed is just a human being like everyone else. If you hit someone hard enough, they can fall.”

Guskov is confident in his main weapon — his heavy punch. He believes that every fighter has weaknesses in the octagon and one precise move can decide the outcome of the bout.

“If he had a titanium plate, it would be a different story”

The Uzbek fighter continued his thought with a unique analogy.

“If they told me, ‘You’re fighting a titanium plate,’ I would know it’s impossible to beat.”

With these words, Guskov implied that no matter how strong Ankalaev is, he can still make mistakes and get caught by a punch.

He did not want to miss a huge opportunity out of fear of his opponent's name.

Main event — a chance to shine on the big stage

The clash between Guskov and Ankalaev will be the headliner of the UFC Fight Night 282 event.

This status gives Bogdan the opportunity to:

showcase himself to a wide audience;

climb the rankings rapidly;

become a contender for a title fight;

take his status in the UFC to a new level.

A short training camp increases the risk, but the potential reward is just as great.

“No one wants to, but I am here”

In the most impactful part of the interview, Guskov noted that other fighters did not want to face Ankalaev.

“There is an opportunity to headline a main event, prove myself, and climb to the top. No one wants to fight him, but I am here.”

Now Guskov faces the toughest, yet most rewarding, opportunity of his career. A win could elevate him to a completely new status in the division.

Do you think Bogdan Guskov can defeat Ankalaev despite the short notice? Leave your thoughts in the comments.