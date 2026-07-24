Leandro Paredes on the final: "Spain was a deserved winner"

Argentina national team midfielder Leandro Paredes addressed the "political games" and various conspiracy theories surrounding the 2026 World Cup final. Rather than indulging in controversial speculation, he openly admitted that Spain performed better in the decisive match.

In the final held on July 19, Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 to claim the championship title.

"You could go crazy hearing these things"

According to quotes from the publication Ole, Paredes stated that the various rumors circulating before, during, and after the World Cup had become excessive.

"You could go crazy listening to all the rumors. The things said before, during, and after the World Cup..." said the player.

However, he did not elaborate on which specific political games or conspiracy theories he was referring to.

Paredes acknowledged Spain's victory

The Argentine midfielder did not attempt to explain the final defeat through external factors. On the contrary, he admitted that the opposing team performed better in the decisive game.

"In the final, Spain played better than Argentina. They are a deserved winner," said Paredes.

His sentiment showed the importance of accepting the result on the pitch, regardless of the debates surrounding the final.

Satisfied with Argentina's tournament

Paredes emphasized that although the Argentina national team did not win the title, they performed at a high level throughout the competition.

The team reached the final and competed for the trophy in another major tournament. For the player, the main source of pride is the hard work and consistent results of recent years.

"We had a very strong World Cup. We can be satisfied with the work we have done and the achievements we have reached over the last eight years."

"It is an honor to be part of this team"

Paredes highlighted the journey of the Argentina national team over the last eight years. He believes that with time, players and fans will better understand how significant this period has been.

"It is an honor for me to be part of this team. With time, we will understand even better how incomparable this is."

Although the defeat in the final was difficult for Argentina, Paredes stated that the team's overall journey and achievements should not be judged by a single match.

Did he put an end to the post-final debates?

Paredes' statement is being received as a response to various speculations that emerged following Argentina's defeat. By acknowledging Spain's superiority, the player focused on his team's hard work and long-term achievements.

Do you think Spain deserved to win the final? Leave your opinion in the comments.