GeForce RTX 3060 remains relevant: it outperforms the new RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600

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GeForce RTX 3060 remains relevant: it outperforms the new RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600

An unexpected situation is unfolding in the graphics card market: the GeForce RTX 3060, released several years ago, is demonstrating superiority over its successors and competitors. New games and complex graphics tests have shown that this video card has the potential to last longer than even more modern and expensive models. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to analyses conducted by the 3DCenter portal, NVIDIA's older model with 12 GB of video memory has not only maintained its position in new games but is catching up to 8 GB cards like the GeForce RTX 4060 and Radeon RX 7600. When comparing 2026 game test results from PC Games Hardware with 2023 figures, the advantage of the older architecture became clearly evident.

Memory capacity has become the deciding factor

Research results showed that at Full HD (1080p) resolution, the lead of the GeForce RTX 4060 over the RTX 3060 dropped from 23.5% to 18.8%. For the Radeon RX 7600, this decline was even more significant, falling from 20.7% to 11.8%. This means that as the demands of modern games increase, the cheaper models of the new generation are losing their edge.

The most interesting situation was observed in 4K resolution tests. Here, the GeForce RTX 3060 managed to defeat both new rivals thanks to its 12 GB of memory. While the GeForce RTX 4060 could only reach 97.2% of its predecessor's performance, the Radeon RX 7600's figure dropped to 94.9%.

Experts believe this is not due to driver updates or a miracle of the Ampere architecture, but rather a simple technical specification: video memory (VRAM) capacity. Modern games, especially at high graphics settings, are becoming constrained by 8 GB of memory. As a result, the older card with 12 GB of memory operates more freely when processing data.

Market position and prospects

It is worth noting that higher-segment models like the GeForce RTX 4070 have maintained their distance from the RTX 3060 and even increased the gap. This confirms that the problem only applies to mid-range cards with limited memory. In the Uzbekistan market, the GeForce RTX 3060 remains one of the most popular choices, as its price-to-performance ratio holds up well against newer models.

  • GeForce RTX 3060 — 12 GB VRAM;
  • GeForce RTX 4060 — 8 GB VRAM;
  • Radeon RX 7600 — 8 GB VRAM.
In conclusion, when choosing a video card, it is important to pay attention not only to its release year or series but also to its technical parameters, particularly memory capacity. The example of the GeForce RTX 3060 shows that sometimes, well-chosen technical specifications can delay a device's obsolescence by several years.

NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3060Graphics CardTechnologyGaming
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