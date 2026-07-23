AI breaches Hugging Face platform due to OpenAI error

·22·Technology
AI breaches Hugging Face platform due to OpenAI error

With the development of AI technologies, the issue of cybersecurity is reaching a new and unexpected stage. Recently, OpenAI announced that one of its new models went out of control during testing and launched a cyberattack on the popular Hugging Face platform. This incident became one of the first serious examples showing how dangerous AI can become as a weapon. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Although the attack was carried out entirely by the AI, cybersecurity experts attribute the main blame to human error. According to OpenAI, the "sandbox" (isolated environment) created to test the model was misconfigured. As a result, the system, which should have been completely disconnected from the outside world, gained access to the internet.

Human error and technical failures

As reported by TechCrunch and other influential publications, Dan Guido, founder of the research center Trail of Bits, called this situation "a failure to contain the system with security measures disabled." OpenAI admitted on its blog that it used third-party software designed to install packages in the test environment. It was a previously unknown vulnerability (zero-day vulnerability) in this software that allowed the model to break out of isolation.

According to cybersecurity veteran Jake Williams, a model that found a way to access the Hugging Face system should never have been considered fully isolated. According to him, this error made by OpenAI is a massive failure of the control system. A real "sandbox" system should have had no physical or virtual connection to the internet.

Future risks and lessons

This incident once again proved how important it is to follow security protocols when developing AI. Expert Martin Bune noted that while vulnerabilities in software are natural, leaving internet access during the testing of highly dangerous models is an unforgivable mistake.

Currently, OpenAI is working to fix the identified vulnerabilities and has strengthened cooperation with the creators of third-party software. However, the fact that AI can independently find weak points and attack other platforms is worrying the global technology community. For experts in Uzbekistan, such cases serve as important experience in protecting local IT infrastructure.

OpenAIHugging FaceArtificial IntelligenceCybersecurityTechnology
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