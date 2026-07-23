The AI Race: Data Centers to Consume 20% of US Electricity

The rapid development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies is placing unprecedented pressure on the global energy system. According to a new report by BloombergNEF, by 2035, data centers will account for nearly 20% of the total electricity generated in the US. This figure is four times higher than current consumption levels. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Experts note that in the coming decade, the total capacity of these centers will approach 200 GW. Most notably, nearly half of these massive energy resources will be directed specifically toward training and powering AI models. By 2033, it is expected that 64% of the energy used for global AI computing will be consumed within the US.

Shifting forecasts and the risk of an energy crisis

BloombergNEF experts were forced to significantly revise their forecasts in just half a year. The new report sets the expected consumption for 2035 at 83% higher than the figure from last December. This growth rate is causing not only economic but also technical challenges.

Other influential organizations in the field are expressing similar concerns. For example, EPRI (Electric Power Research Institute) has more than doubled its 2024 forecast, while S&P Global adjusted its estimates by over 30% in the short period between October and April of last year. The primary reason cited is that the construction rate of new data centers is much higher than planned.

Infrastructure and rising costs

Most new facilities are being connected to energy grids that are already operating under high load. In the PJM Interconnection system, which serves areas from Virginia to Illinois, data centers will account for 34% of consumption over the next decade. In the ERCOT system, which covers most of Texas, this figure is expected to reach 22%.

Energy shortages are already leading to economic consequences:

The PJM system was forced to pause accepting applications for new grid connections for four years;

In the last year alone, electricity prices in this region have risen by 76%;

Billions of dollars in additional investment are required to modernize aging power grids.

This trend is characteristic not only of the US but of the entire world. According to BloombergNEF, as a result of the active spread of AI, there will be a global need for an additional 1935 TWh of electricity by 2033. For comparison, this is almost equal to the annual consumption of the entire country of India. This indicates that maintaining a balance between AI technologies and green energy sources will become the most pressing issue in the future.