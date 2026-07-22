Uzbek citizens may be recruited to work at the Minsk Automobile Plant

The possibility of creating new job opportunities for citizens of Uzbekistan at the Minsk Automobile Plant, one of the largest industrial enterprises in Belarus, has been discussed. The parties agreed to attract qualified specialists to fill vacancies and to expedite the recruitment process.

The negotiations were held as part of a working visit to Belarus by an Uzbek delegation led by Elyor Toshtemirov, Deputy Director of the Migration Agency.

Vacancies at the plant discussed

The Uzbek delegation met with the management of the Minsk Automobile Plant to explore opportunities to fill existing vacancies at the enterprise with citizens of Uzbekistan.

During the negotiations, special attention was paid to expanding cooperation in the field of labor migration, as well as accelerating the processes of candidate selection and job placement.

The parties aim to recruit workers based on the plant's specific needs and professional requirements rather than on an ad-hoc basis.

Need for qualified specialists

At the end of the meeting, an agreement was reached to strengthen practical cooperation in recruiting qualified Uzbek specialists who meet the requirements of the Minsk Automobile Plant.

In this process, candidates' professional qualifications, work experience, and suitability for the working conditions at the plant are expected to be taken into account.

For now, the exact number of vacancies, the required specialties, and salary levels have not been disclosed. This information may be announced additionally once the recruitment process begins.

Meeting held with Uzbeks working at the plant

As part of the visit, the delegation also met with citizens of Uzbekistan currently working at the Minsk Automobile Plant.

It is reported that the meeting covered the workers' labor and living conditions, their relationship with the employer, and any potential problems they may be facing.

Such dialogues are of great importance in protecting the rights of citizens working abroad, identifying existing shortcomings, and improving future recruitment processes.

The main goal is legal and safe labor

At the conclusion of the visit, the importance of further developing practical ties between Uzbekistan and Belarus in the field of labor migration was emphasized.

The parties intend to continue cooperation to ensure safe, legal, and decent working conditions for Uzbek citizens abroad.

The main focus will now shift to the announcement of specific requirements for vacancies at the Minsk Automobile Plant, the procedure for selecting candidates, and the timelines for recruitment.