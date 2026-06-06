New Aviation Engine for Business Jets Under Development in Russia

·38·Technology
New Aviation Engine for Business Jets Under Development in Russia

Russia's state corporation "Rostec" plans to develop a new aviation engine with a thrust of 10 tons in the future. This power unit will be primarily designed for business aviation aircraft. This was announced by the corporation's head, Sergey Chemezov. As reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the top manager, the new engine project could be based on the PD-8. At the same time, Chemezov emphasized the possibility of creating an entire family of solutions based on this engine. Depending on the tasks, it is planned to increase thrust by 25–30% or reduce it by 20%.

Recall that the PD-8 engine, designed for "Superjet" aircraft, recently received its official type certificate. This indicates that the project is technically ready.

Additionally, Russia's new regional airliner, the Il-114-300, has also obtained its type certificate. The aircraft is now authorized for serial production and is expected to serve domestic aviation routes.

RostecAviationPD-8TechnologyAircraft
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Abror Shuhratov
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