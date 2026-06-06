Life After Instagram: Meet the New Generation of Social Apps

·54·Technology
Life After Instagram: Meet the New Generation of Social Apps

For years, the world of social networks has been under the control of tech giants like Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Google (YouTube), Snapchat, TikTok, and X. However, today many startups are challenging these giants by creating personal social platforms that connect people through niche interests and communities. If you are tired of traditional Big Tech products, a number of interesting alternatives have emerged on the market. Techcrunch.com reports .

The Retro app was created by former Instagram employees and is designed for sharing photos in a more personal and secure format. Here you can select your best weekly photos, create albums, and share memories with close friends. Privacy settings allow you to fully control who can see your photos.

The Cosmos app, designed for creators, is a unique alternative to the Pinterest platform, where users can create profiles tailored to their tastes using colors, keywords, or images. The Indigo app allows simultaneous use of both Mastodon and Bluesky networks. This app combines decentralized social networks into a single interface, helping to post content to both platforms at once.

The Corner app calls itself "social Google Maps." With over 125,000 users, this platform allows people to compile and share lists of their favorite addresses, restaurants, and hidden gems. For short video enthusiasts, the Divine app has been introduced as the successor to the legendary Vine project. It features over 500,000 archived videos, and users can now create 6-second short clips again.

Social NetworksStartupsInstagramTechnologyApps
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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