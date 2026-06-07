Minisforum M2 Pro: Mini PC with 128 GB RAM and Panther Lake Processor

·160·Technology
Minisforum M2 Pro: Mini PC with 128 GB RAM and Panther Lake Processor

Minisforum has officially unveiled the new M2 Pro mini PC, equipped with Intel's Panther Lake generation processors. The device is powered by the Intel Panther Lake-H processor with integrated Xe3 graphics. According to the manufacturer, graphics performance has increased by nearly 50 percent compared to the Lunar Lake generation. An OCuLink port is provided for users requiring higher power, allowing the connection of an external graphics card. Ixbt.com reports .

The new model places special emphasis on artificial intelligence tasks. The combination of the central processor, the NPU5 neural unit, and the graphics core results in a total performance of 180 TOPS. This allows running local AI models like DeepSeek-R1 directly on the device without relying on cloud services. It also features a dedicated button for Microsoft Copilot and an array of built-in microphones for voice control.

The Minisforum M2 Pro supports up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X memory and has three M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots for data storage. The interface set is quite rich: it includes three USB-A ports, three USB4 ports, HDMI, DisplayPort, an SD card slot, and a 3.5 mm audio connector. For network connections, Ethernet ports with speeds of 10 Gbit/s and 2.5 Gbit/s are installed.

The device casing is made entirely of metal and supports a VESA mount for installation on the back of a monitor. Despite its compact size, this mini PC offers technical specifications capable of competing with professional workstations.

MinisforumIntel Panther LakeMini PCArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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