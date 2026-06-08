Huawei Deploys LampSite Solution with 1 Gbit/s Speed at Major Center

Huawei has completed the installation of its five-band LampSite solution at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Zambia. This venue is the largest and most prestigious location for conferences and business exhibitions in Zambia. According to Ixbt.com report .

The Huawei LampSite indoor network solution features a five-band architecture with TDD installed at 2.6 GHz. The system operates at frequencies of 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, 2.3 GHz, TDD 2.6 GHz, and 3.5 GHz. This allows achieving maximum download speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s.

Each module supports 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G standards. Each band can deliver speeds of up to 1 Gbit/s per user, ensuring stable gigabit coverage both inside and outside the building.

The fiber-optic architecture significantly simplifies the installation process. Compared to traditional solutions, the number of modules is reduced by up to 50%, while the coverage area remains unchanged and construction costs are lowered.

According to Huawei representatives, considering future needs, this solution can seamlessly transition to the 5G-A standard in all scenarios. This supports the rapid deployment of next-generation immersive services such as XR, augmented reality (AR) navigation, and glasses-free 3D.