HyperOS 3 Update Based on Android 16 Released for Xiaomi 13T

·80·Technology
HyperOS 3 Update Based on Android 16 Released for Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi has begun rolling out the stable HyperOS 3 update for its popular Xiaomi 13T smartphone. This firmware is based on the latest Android 16 operating system and was initially launched in the Indonesia region. In the coming days, the update's geographic availability is expected to expand and be released for other regions, including users in Uzbekistan. According to Ixbt.com report .

The new software package size is approximately 6.5 GB, so users are advised to download it via a stable Wi-Fi network. After installation, the system interface is completely refreshed, visual effects are reworked, and a new concept for working with notifications and active applications is introduced.

One of the main innovations is the HyperIsland feature — an interactive panel at the top of the screen that allows users to monitor and manage live events in applications. Additionally, new AI tools for text processing, speech recognition, search, and translation, dynamic wallpapers, and improved animations for the lock screen have been added to the system.

The update also announces expanded compatibility with other ecosystem devices. In particular, the function for quick data exchange between various gadgets has been improved, providing Xiaomi users with greater convenience when transferring files between their devices.

XiaomiHyperOSAndroid 16SmartphoneTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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