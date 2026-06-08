Sam Bankman-Fried Requests Pardon from Trump

·30·Technology
Sam Bankman-Fried Requests Pardon from Trump

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, has formally submitted a pardon request to US President Trump. Information about this appeared on the website of the Office of the Pardon Attorney at the Department of Justice. Techcrunch.com reports .

Bankman-Fried was found guilty in 2024 on charges related to fraud and money laundering and sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to Bloomberg News, this application is his official attempt to end his sentence early.

Trump has managed to pardon hundreds of people during his second presidential term. Although most of them were participants in the January 6 events, a significant portion are individuals accused of financial crimes. According to an NBC News analysis, more than half of those pardoned committed "white-collar" crimes such as money laundering and bank fraud.

Trump has also pardoned several individuals who made large donations to his political campaigns. Interestingly, according to Bloomberg, very few of those pardoned by Trump submitted a formal application to the Department of Justice; in most cases, decisions were made directly.

Sam Bankman-FriedFTXTrumpCryptocurrencyUSA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

WhatsApp Blocks New Attacks by NSO Group Violating Court OrderWhatsApp Blocks New Attacks by NSO Group Violating Court OrderToday, 15:55NVIDIA RTX Spark: The World's Most Efficient Chip for Personal ComputersNVIDIA RTX Spark: The World's Most Efficient Chip for Personal ComputersToday, 15:54Amazon Enables Creation of Personalized Products with AIAmazon Enables Creation of Personalized Products with AIToday, 15:51Juno Tests Detonation Engine for SatellitesJuno Tests Detonation Engine for SatellitesToday, 15:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body