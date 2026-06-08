Sam Bankman-Fried Requests Pardon from Trump

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, has formally submitted a pardon request to US President Trump. Information about this appeared on the website of the Office of the Pardon Attorney at the Department of Justice. Techcrunch.com reports .

Bankman-Fried was found guilty in 2024 on charges related to fraud and money laundering and sentenced to 25 years in prison. According to Bloomberg News, this application is his official attempt to end his sentence early.

Trump has managed to pardon hundreds of people during his second presidential term. Although most of them were participants in the January 6 events, a significant portion are individuals accused of financial crimes. According to an NBC News analysis, more than half of those pardoned committed "white-collar" crimes such as money laundering and bank fraud.

Trump has also pardoned several individuals who made large donations to his political campaigns. Interestingly, according to Bloomberg, very few of those pardoned by Trump submitted a formal application to the Department of Justice; in most cases, decisions were made directly.