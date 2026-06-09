Apple Unveils Dedicated App for Siri

·3·Technology
Apple Unveils Dedicated App for Siri

At the WWDC 2026 conference held on Monday, Apple showcased a new version of its Siri voice assistant, enhanced with artificial intelligence. This change is being hailed as the most significant and radical transformation in the assistant's history. Alongside the new Siri AI system, the personal assistant now has its own standalone app. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

This app serves as an archive storing all previous interactions between the user and the assistant. Similar to the functionality of chatbots like ChatGPT or Claude, users can browse past conversations and return to any session. The app provides brief summaries of conversation content, allowing users to avoid rereading entire transcripts.

Through the Siri app, users can also initiate new conversations. Siri now offers a multifunctional interface: users can enter text, upload documents and images, or use voice mode directly. This interface fully replicates the workflow of modern AI chatbots.

The new app is designed for use across all devices in the Apple ecosystem, including iOS, MacOS, and iPadOS systems. From a security perspective, all conversations are synchronized privately via iCloud. This step aims to make interactions with the assistant more organized and convenient for users as Siri's capabilities continue to expand.

AppleSiriArtificial IntelligenceWWDC 2026Technology
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