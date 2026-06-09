Waymo Buys Apple’s Autonomous Vehicle Test Track for $220 Million

Waymo, part of Alphabet, has purchased a massive test track spanning 5,500 acres in Arizona. According to Maricopa County records, the site belonged to Route 14 Investment Partners LLC, a company linked to Apple. The deal was valued at $220 million and finalized on June 5. Techcrunch.com reports .

This acquisition significantly expands Waymo’s network of closed testing grounds. The company currently uses the Castle Proving Ground in California and the Transportation Research Center in Ohio, but the new Arizona facility far surpasses them in scale. The complex includes a 115-acre urban simulation area, a 35-acre vehicle dynamics zone, and a 4-mile oval track.

Apple originally purchased this track for $125 million in 2021. Previously used by Fiat Chrysler, the site was where Apple worked on its car project, known as Project Titan. However, the multi-billion dollar project was halted in early 2024, leading to the sale of the property.

Waymo representatives told TechCrunch that the new facility will serve to test and refine autonomous systems in a controlled environment. Specifically, it will be used for driverless operation trials, traffic management, and training for future large-scale operations.

Waymo is currently actively expanding its fleet, with the number of vehicles approaching 4,000. The company recently launched initial rides in new vans manufactured by Zeekr. Additionally, Waymo plans to produce tens of thousands of robotaxis annually, including Hyundai Ioniq 5 models.