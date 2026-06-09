Xiaomi is working on a new foldable smartphone: HyperOS secrets revealed

According to data found in the HyperOS code, Xiaomi is working on an unusual foldable smartphone with a significantly wider body. This device is expected to be the logical continuation of the series that paused after the Mix Fold 4 model and is said to compete with the upcoming iPhone Fold. About this, Ixbt.com reports .

Currently, Xiaomi engineers are testing an alternative form factor with an increased display width. Tech enthusiasts compared the system interface with Huawei Pura X Max concepts, and the results matched visually. This indirectly confirms the company's new design direction.

The new device may appear on the market under the names Mix Fold 5, Xiaomi 17 Fold, or Xiaomi 18 Fold. According to preliminary data, the smartphone will be equipped with a triple camera under the Leica brand, with its main sensor having a 200 MP resolution.

The device is expected to feature the company's proprietary Xring O3 chip as its hardware platform. There are also reports that the multitasking mode in HyperOS will be improved and an updated durable hinge mechanism will be used. The official debut of the device is predicted to take place in China in August 2026.