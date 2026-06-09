Dongfeng to Mass-Produce Solid-State Batteries with 1000 km Range

Dongfeng is starting mass production of new-generation solid-state batteries for its vehicles in the second half of this year. The energy density of these batteries reaches 350 Wh/kg, making them the first high-density solid-state batteries widely available in China. According to Ixbt.com report .

Electric vehicles equipped with the new batteries are expected to travel over 1000 kilometers on a single charge. At the beginning of the year, the Dongfeng Yipai test model underwent more than 70 rigorous tests in the Mohe region. The results showed that the battery capacity remained above 74% even at extremely low temperatures of -30 °C.

Solid-state batteries are considered the most optimal solution for electric vehicles. Their main innovation is the replacement of flammable liquid electrolytes with solid ones. This significantly reduces the risk of fire and explosion, while also allowing more electrical energy to be stored in the same volume.

Currently, there are three main directions for solid-state batteries in the industry: polymer, sulfide, and oxide. Among them, the oxide-polymer composite approach is recognized as the technology most likely to achieve mass production soonest.