Samsung Completes One UI 8.5 Update for 44 Devices

Samsung has completed the rollout of the One UI 8.5 interface for all devices officially confirmed to receive the update. The last model on the list was the Galaxy A15, after which the company fully closed its new version deployment program. According to Ixbt.com reports .

In total, 44 smartphones and tablets have transitioned to One UI 8.5. Additionally, Samsung unexpectedly released an update for a number of devices not included in the official support list. Among them is the Galaxy F54 model, whose status was previously unclear.

Against the backdrop of the completion of the One UI 8.5 rollout, the company has focused all its attention on working on One UI 9.0. The first test versions of the new interface were released for the Galaxy A17, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A57 models.

Such steps indicate that preparations for the next major update for the Galaxy ecosystem have begun. Users can now expect an interface based on a new version of the Android operating system.