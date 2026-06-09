Russia Introduces Self-Ban Option for International Calls

·3·Technology
Russia Introduces Self-Ban Option for International Calls

The Russian State Duma approved a bill aimed at combating cyber fraud in its second and third readings. Under the new law, subscribers will have the option to voluntarily block incoming international calls. Ixbt.com reports .

To set up this ban, users can use their personal account on the "Gosuslugi" portal or visit multifunctional centers (MFC) in person. Once the service is activated, all calls from abroad will be automatically rejected by the telecom operator.

According to the law, lifting the established restrictions requires the subscriber to visit an MFC in person. This measure helps reduce the risk of fraudsters remotely taking over accounts and removing bans.

Additionally, the document obliges telecommunications companies to specially label (mark) all international calls. The exact procedure and format for such labeling will be determined separately by the Russian Government.

RussiaCybersecurityTelecommunicationsLegislationTechnology
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