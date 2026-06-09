Beeline Launches 'White VPN': Direct Access to Spotify and Netflix

·4·Technology
Beeline Launches 'White VPN': Direct Access to Spotify and Netflix

Russia's Beeline operator announced the launch of direct access to a number of foreign internet services that are not officially blocked in the country but were previously inaccessible. According to Ixbt.com report .

According to CEO Sergey Anokhin, since June 9, 'bee' subscription users have gained access to Spotify, Netflix, Ticketmaster, Brawl Stars, and other foreign platforms. This project is a practical implementation of the 'white VPN' concept previously discussed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

According to operator representatives, this solution ensures convenient and legal use of foreign services for subscribers. The company has not yet disclosed technical details on how this service is implemented.

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