Sandstone Raises $30 Million for In-House Legal Teams

As projects like Harvey and Legora attract significant investment, legal tech has become one of the fastest-growing and most competitive areas among AI startups. However, while most tools focus on private practice, Sandstone targets an overlooked sector: solutions for corporate in-house legal departments. Techcrunch.com reports .

On Tuesday, Sandstone announced it raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Major investors including Sequoia, Mantis VC, and SV Angel also participated. This funding comes just six months after the company's $10 million seed round in January.

According to the founders, the Sandstone platform is primarily designed for the legal departments of small and medium-sized businesses. The system helps organize tasks arriving through various channels such as Slack, email, and Jira. AI technology automates specific workflows, including document drafting, review, and legal analysis, alongside task triage and routing.

Unlike other systems, Sandstone emphasizes relationship management and workflow automation. Co-founder Jarryd Strydom notes that investors like Lightspeed have placed their trust in narrow vertical AI because it allows for a deep understanding of even the smallest workflow details.

Nevertheless, Sandstone will undoubtedly face strong competition in the field. Notably, leading labs like Anthropic are expanding their Claude for Legal service, introducing new tools for case search and deposition preparation.