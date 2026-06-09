Sandstone Raises $30 Million for In-House Legal Teams

·5·Technology
Sandstone Raises $30 Million for In-House Legal Teams

As projects like Harvey and Legora attract significant investment, legal tech has become one of the fastest-growing and most competitive areas among AI startups. However, while most tools focus on private practice, Sandstone targets an overlooked sector: solutions for corporate in-house legal departments. Techcrunch.com reports .

On Tuesday, Sandstone announced it raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Major investors including Sequoia, Mantis VC, and SV Angel also participated. This funding comes just six months after the company's $10 million seed round in January.

According to the founders, the Sandstone platform is primarily designed for the legal departments of small and medium-sized businesses. The system helps organize tasks arriving through various channels such as Slack, email, and Jira. AI technology automates specific workflows, including document drafting, review, and legal analysis, alongside task triage and routing.

Unlike other systems, Sandstone emphasizes relationship management and workflow automation. Co-founder Jarryd Strydom notes that investors like Lightspeed have placed their trust in narrow vertical AI because it allows for a deep understanding of even the smallest workflow details.

Nevertheless, Sandstone will undoubtedly face strong competition in the field. Notably, leading labs like Anthropic are expanding their Claude for Legal service, introducing new tools for case search and deposition preparation.

SandstoneArtificial IntelligenceStartupInvestmentAnthropic
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Yandex Search Launches Mini-Game About "Pukhososy"Yandex Search Launches Mini-Game About "Pukhososy"Today, 13:59Authorization via Gmail and Apple ID Banned in RussiaAuthorization via Gmail and Apple ID Banned in RussiaToday, 13:26Horizont Brand's H-Tab Mini, Go, and Crystal Tablets Go on SaleHorizont Brand's H-Tab Mini, Go, and Crystal Tablets Go on SaleToday, 13:26Lovable Announces Annual Revenue Reaches $500 MillionLovable Announces Annual Revenue Reaches $500 MillionToday, 13:23Beeline Launches 'White VPN': Direct Access to Spotify and NetflixBeeline Launches 'White VPN': Direct Access to Spotify and NetflixToday, 12:50Russia Introduces Self-Ban Option for International CallsRussia Introduces Self-Ban Option for International CallsToday, 12:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body