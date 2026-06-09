Personalized Recommendations Introduced in Apple App Store

·11·Technology
Personalized Recommendations Introduced in Apple App Store

Apple is fundamentally changing the process of discovering new apps in the App Store. Users will now receive personalized recommendations based on their interests and behavior, rather than relying solely on top charts or editors' picks. This innovation, presented at the WWDC conference, aims to bring the world of apps closer to iPhone users. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

As part of the new system, a "Personalized Collections" section will appear in the App Store. Additionally, a special "App Notes" feature will explain why a specific app is recommended to you. These recommendations will improve over time based on the user's app usage and download history.

Several conveniences have also been created for developers. They can now use high-quality images and videos at the top of product pages and in search results. This allows for more effective promotion of new content or seasonal offers. Furthermore, the new Asset Library helps keep marketing materials organized.

Apple is also launching the "App Bundles" system for developers involved in the subscription business. This allows multiple developers to collaborate and offer their apps as a single package at a lower price than purchasing them individually. Additionally, a multi-user purchase system is being introduced for organizations and large groups.

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Nodirbek Razzokov
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