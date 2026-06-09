Apple to Remove Apps That Fail to Engage Users

Apple has warned developers that certain apps may be completely removed from the App Store. According to the updated App Review Guidelines released this week, apps that have not been updated, improved, or failed to engage users for a long time may be removed from the platform. This is a significant change in Apple's policy, as previously the company only rejected new apps that were copies or belonged to saturated categories. Techcrunch.com reports .

Previously, Apple's guidelines discouraged developers from creating new products in categories where many apps already existed. The old rules humorously stated: “The App Store has enough flashlight, fortune-telling, dating, and drinking games. We will reject such apps unless they offer a unique and high-quality experience.” The updated text during the WWDC conference now asks developers to refrain from creating variants of existing popular apps.

The new list now includes wallpaper apps, simple timers, and sound effect apps. Apple explained that these categories are “well-established” on the App Store platform and will now only accept applications offering a “significantly different or improved” experience. Otherwise, these apps may be removed from the store.

These changes are related to Apple's efforts to improve the app search and discovery system in the App Store. At the WWDC event, the company introduced personalized recommendations and marketing tools to help developers grow their businesses and re-engage users. Reducing low-quality apps will make it easier for developers creating quality products.

Additionally, Apple warned developers who repeatedly submit low-quality and mediocre apps that they may be completely removed from the Apple Developer Program. The company aims to keep only the best and most useful content for users.