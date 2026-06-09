iOS 27: New Features Apple Didn't Mention at the Keynote

The main star of this year's Apple Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) was the updated Siri AI. Although iOS 27 does not feature revolutionary changes, it includes many small but useful functions that are very helpful for iPhone users in daily life. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

One of the innovations not announced on stage by Apple is the expanded battery power management capabilities. Users can now more precisely limit the charging level to extend the device's lifespan. This is especially useful for owners of iPhone 15 and newer models.

Additionally, customizing the Control Center has become easier. Third-party developers can now add custom buttons for their apps, allowing users quicker access to their favorite features. Apple did not cover this convenience in detail during the presentation.

The Messages app has also gained several conveniences. For example, the scheduled message sending function has been improved, and users can now edit their emojis more flexibly. Such small details make the iOS 27 system more perfect and user-oriented.