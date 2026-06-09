Apple Expected to Unveil Foldable iPhone Model Soon

Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone smartphone could be unveiled this autumn. Confidential files found in the iOS 27 beta version for developers by researcher @M1Astra suggest this. This means that when Apple showcases its new devices in September, we may finally see the brand's first foldable smartphone. Techcrunch.com reports .

Although Apple currently has no foldable phones in its arsenal, terms such as “foldState”, “mechanicalAngleDegrees”, “angleDegrees”, and “MGGetLogicalDeviceDisplayCount” have appeared in the iOS 27 code. These commands indicate that the software can detect the phone's folded state, opening angle, and how many displays the device is using. Thus, the upcoming foldable device will run on the iOS 27 system announced at Monday's WWDC event.

While companies like Samsung and Huawei have been producing foldable smartphones for over five years, expectations for Apple's first attempt are very high. Thickness is crucial for consumers of such devices. The presence of a second screen may not outweigh the convenience of pocketability, but Apple has extensive experience in making iPhone bodies as compact as possible.

Last year, the company introduced the iPhone Air model with a thickness of just 5.6 millimeters. If the foldable device is created based on two iPhone Air screens, its thickness would be approximately 11.2 millimeters. This would make it thinner than all foldable smartphones except Samsung's latest Galaxy Z Fold7 model.