The FAANG Era Is Over: MANGOS Now Rules the Tech World

·5·Technology
The FAANG Era Is Over: MANGOS Now Rules the Tech World

The FAANG group (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google), which dominated the tech world for a long time, is making way for a new and more powerful alliance. By summer 2026, the industry has been completely transformed by the anticipated record-breaking IPOs of companies like SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI. Techcrunch.com reports .

The newly formed MANGOS acronym, spreading like a virus on social media, includes Meta, Anthropic, NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceX. Proposed on the X platform by developers @krishdotdev and @lilscoot, this name represents the new leaders of the era of artificial intelligence and space technologies.

Although Amazon and Netflix remain strong, their achievements in streaming and e-commerce are no longer as revolutionary as AI and agent-based systems today. Currently, the future of the tech industry is being built around artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies.

The success of the MANGOS group is expected to become a new foundation for the global economy. However, it is crucial that these changes do not cause social problems such as job losses and instead serve healthy economic growth. It is time to say goodbye to FAANG; the MANGOS era is now here!

MANGOSFAANGOpenAISpaceXNVIDIA
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

iPhone Ultra Detects Folding Angle to Adapt Interface and AudioiPhone Ultra Detects Folding Angle to Adapt Interface and AudioToday, 16:21Destruction of Aisuru and Kimwolf Botnets Failed to Stop DDoS AttacksDestruction of Aisuru and Kimwolf Botnets Failed to Stop DDoS AttacksToday, 15:53100,000-Cycle 'Revolutionary' Solid-State Battery Turns Out to Be a Hoax100,000-Cycle 'Revolutionary' Solid-State Battery Turns Out to Be a HoaxToday, 15:50Apple to Remove Apps That Fail to Engage UsersApple to Remove Apps That Fail to Engage UsersToday, 15:25iOS 27: New Features Apple Didn't Mention at the KeynoteiOS 27: New Features Apple Didn't Mention at the KeynoteToday, 15:23Some Banking Apps Stop Working After Installing iOS 27 BetaSome Banking Apps Stop Working After Installing iOS 27 BetaToday, 15:22
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Scientists created solar cells 10,000 times thinner than a human hair
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Super Edition and Honor 600 Pro revealed ahead of launch
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Pro Launched in China: 200MP Camera and 8000mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Honor 600 Smart Edition: With 200 MP Camera and 8600 mAh Battery
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
Microbes discovered that create construction material from Martian soil
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body
Xiaomi Air smartphone cancelled: 200 MP camera and ultra-thin body