The FAANG Era Is Over: MANGOS Now Rules the Tech World

The FAANG group (Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Google), which dominated the tech world for a long time, is making way for a new and more powerful alliance. By summer 2026, the industry has been completely transformed by the anticipated record-breaking IPOs of companies like SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI. Techcrunch.com reports .

The newly formed MANGOS acronym, spreading like a virus on social media, includes Meta, Anthropic, NVIDIA, Google, OpenAI, and SpaceX. Proposed on the X platform by developers @krishdotdev and @lilscoot, this name represents the new leaders of the era of artificial intelligence and space technologies.

Although Amazon and Netflix remain strong, their achievements in streaming and e-commerce are no longer as revolutionary as AI and agent-based systems today. Currently, the future of the tech industry is being built around artificial intelligence and autonomous technologies.

The success of the MANGOS group is expected to become a new foundation for the global economy. However, it is crucial that these changes do not cause social problems such as job losses and instead serve healthy economic growth. It is time to say goodbye to FAANG; the MANGOS era is now here!