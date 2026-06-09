Rivian Begins Deliveries of R2 SUV, Its Most Important Model

·2·Technology
Rivian Begins Deliveries of R2 SUV, Its Most Important Model

Starting Tuesday, Rivian officially began delivering its new R2 electric SUVs to the first customers. This step marks the beginning of a new era for the electric vehicle manufacturer as it enters the mass market. Rivian founder and CEO RJ Scaringe called the R2 the "most important product" the company has ever introduced, as it plays a central role in the brand's autonomous driving ambitions. According to Techcrunch.com reports .

Priced starting at approximately $58,000, the R2 model combines many features of the previous R1 SUV while offering a more compact and affordable design. The company plans to launch a version priced under $50,000 starting in 2027, followed by a more simplified variant around $45,000 by the end of the year. Rivian aims to deliver between 20,000 and 25,000 R2 units by the end of this year, which could make it one of the fastest-selling electric vehicles in US history.

Production is currently underway at the Normal plant in Illinois, with a new factory in Georgia expected to open in 2028. The R2 is debuting in a complex market environment, as environmental regulations in the US have been relaxed and tax incentives for electric vehicles have been abolished. Nevertheless, RJ Scaringe views the reduced competition as an opportunity for his company and believes the R2 will be one of the most attractive options.

Additionally, Rivian is placing significant emphasis on autonomous driving technologies with this model. The R2 is expected to become a fully self-driving vehicle in the future. Under a $1.25 billion agreement signed with Uber in March, up to 40,000 R2 models are planned to serve as robotaxis on the Uber network.

RivianR2Electric VehicleTechnologyAutonomous Driving
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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