WWDC 2026: Siri AI, iOS 27, and Apple Intelligence Updates

The WWDC 2026 conference kicked off at Apple Park, Apple's headquarters. The event will be remembered for major changes in Siri AI, iOS 27, and Apple Intelligence systems. Additionally, this conference marks Tim Cook's final WWDC as CEO, as he announced he would hand over his position to John Ternus on September 1. Apple is pulling out all the stops to regain its position in the AI race. Techcrunch.com reports .

The presentation focused primarily on updates to the Siri voice assistant. The new Siri, powered by Google Gemini technology, will now be smarter, more conversational, and integrated with visual intelligence. Apple representatives emphasized that Siri will operate not only within the system but also as a standalone app. At the same time, the company placed special emphasis on privacy, stating that user data is used solely to fulfill requests and can be audited by external experts.

Interesting discoveries were made in the beta version of iOS 27 for developers. The presence of codes such as "foldState" and "angleDegrees" in system files suggests that work is underway on the long-awaited foldable iPhone device. Although no official announcement has been made, it is highly likely that a device in this new format will be unveiled at the September event.

Within Apple Intelligence, features for managing tabs in Safari, updating passwords with a single tap, and understanding cross-app context have been added. The Messages app now suggests response options with the help of AI, while the Phone app can display relevant information from Mail and other applications during calls. In terms of design, last year's Liquid Glass style has been slightly refined, giving users the ability to customize elements to their liking.