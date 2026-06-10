Russia's new high-resolution satellite to launch on September 2

·0·Technology
Russia's new high-resolution satellite to launch on September 2

MT-Lab plans to launch its new KOEN satellite for Earth Remote Sensing (ERS) into orbit on September 2, 2026. This information was announced during the IV International Interdepartmental Scientific and Technical Conference, as reported by Ixbt.com .

KOEN (Optical-Electronic Observation Complex) is designed for operation in low Earth orbit and is capable of capturing images of the Earth's surface with a spatial resolution of up to 0.5 meters. Such high performance allows for extremely detailed monitoring of various objects and territories.

Remote sensing technologies are widely used in monitoring forestry, agricultural lands, infrastructure facilities, and emergency situations. Such technologies serve as an important source of data for various sectors of the economy.

Information was also provided regarding the development of another ERS satellite called EOS-O. Its flight is scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. The device will operate in an orbit at an altitude of 450–550 km and will also provide images with 0.5-meter resolution.

Previously, Roskosmos head Dmitry Bakanov emphasized that modern tasks require much higher resolution from Earth remote sensing satellites than is currently available. The new projects are aimed specifically at meeting these needs.

SpaceTechnologySatelliteRussiaMonitoring
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