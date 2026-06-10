Huawei Mate 90: The first smartphone to overcome Moore's Law limitations

Huawei is preparing several innovative cooling solutions for its new Huawei Mate 90 series. According to insiders, the device will be equipped with an advanced 3D heat dissipation architecture. While there were previous reports about a MEMS fan, the latest information points to a more complex system: a liquid circuit powered by a micropump and 3D heat transfer technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

The core idea of the new system is to distribute heat not only from the CPU but across the entire surface of the device, both vertically and horizontally. According to the insider known as Smart Pikachu, this technology prevents localized overheating. The construction is expected to use copper foil, graphene layers, and a liquid moved by a micropump, allowing heat to be efficiently dissipated through the screen or back panel.

The Huawei Mate 90 series will be the first to feature a new Kirin 5G chip based on Logic Folding technology. This concept was introduced by Huawei within the framework of the Tau scaling law, which aims to overcome the physical limitations of Moore's Law through multi-level optimization of microcircuits. This is expected to take smartphone performance to a new level.

Furthermore, the company is working on special accessories for the new flagships that will elevate zoom photography capabilities to the level of professional cameras. For reference, the insider Smart Pikachu previously provided accurate information about devices such as the Xiaomi 13 Ultra and Xiaomi Pad 6. It is also possible that a separate version of the Huawei Mate 90 with an active fan will be released.