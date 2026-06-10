Netflix Expands Updated Mobile App and Kids' Games in Asia

·0·Technology
Netflix Expands Updated Mobile App and Kids' Games in Asia

Netflix is strengthening its mobile and gaming operations. At the recent APAC Product Innovation Showcase, the company announced plans to introduce an updated mobile interface for additional markets in the Asia-Pacific region and expand the Netflix Playground gaming platform for children. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The new design, which was successfully tested in Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, India, and Malaysia earlier this year, will also launch in South Korea and Japan in July. The “Clips” feature, a key part of the update, allows users to watch short-form vertical videos. This is expected to be a convenient solution for viewers who have less time to watch full-length movies or series.

Netflix also plans to further develop this concept by testing themed “Clips” collections. These collections will be curated based on the user's mood, interests, and genres. They will include highlights from reality shows, behind-the-scenes footage, and interesting excerpts from podcasts.

In the gaming sector, the company is focusing on the Netflix Playground project. Six mini-games based on the popular animated musical film “KPop Demon Hunters” will be added to the platform. According to reports, this cartoon recorded over 518 million views in its first six months, becoming one of the most successful animated projects in Netflix history.

Netflix Playground was first launched in the US, Canada, and the UK in April. Now, the company aims to keep family audiences on its platform longer by expanding this experience globally.

NetflixMobile AppGamingAsiaTechnology
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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