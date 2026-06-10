PASECA automated mobile drone station unveiled in Yakutia

·0·Technology
PASECA automated mobile drone station unveiled in Yakutia

The PASECA automated mobile station for unmanned aerial vehicles has been unveiled in Yakutia. This project is being implemented by the company Forpost, a resident of the Yakutia technopark and a participant in the Polyarniy scientific and production center. This was reported by the press center of the Republic of Sakha in Moscow, according to Ixbt.com reports.

The station provides automatic docking, charging, and maintenance for drones. According to the developers, this technology helps organize the autonomous operation of unmanned systems and reduces the need for constant operator involvement.

The new technology can be used for monitoring, infrastructure inspection, environmental control, and search and rescue operations. The system supports drones of various models and manufacturers. The project has received Skolkovo resident status and won the Technovostok 2030 program, securing a grant of 9.99 million rubles.

Pyotr Nikolaev, Minister of Innovation of Yakutia, noted that such solutions are highly relevant for a region with vast territories and challenging climatic conditions. Currently, the equipment has been delivered to Yakutsk and is ready for practical testing.

DronePASECARoboticsInnovationTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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