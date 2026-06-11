Hackers breach Oracle PeopleSoft servers of over 100 organizations

The notorious cybercriminal group ShinyHunters has announced that it has breached the Oracle PeopleSoft servers of over 100 organizations, including numerous universities. A member of the group reported this to TechCrunch. BleepingComputer was the first to report on these cyberattacks. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Oracle PeopleSoft is enterprise software designed to manage payroll, human resources, administration, and other business processes. This incident demonstrates that ShinyHunters remains one of the most active cybercriminal groups today and has made mass hacking attacks its primary focus.

The group's modus operandi involves finding vulnerabilities in popular software to harm many victims simultaneously. In a message sent by the hackers to the victims, it is stated that data regarding students, applicants, financial aid, immigration, healthcare, and administrative records were stolen.

The stolen data includes students' home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and dates of birth. According to the hacker, most of the targeted schools and universities had previously been subjected to cyberattacks as part of other campaigns.

A group member stated that their original goal was to breach the FBI's PeopleSoft server. They intended to use this to issue a statement denying ShinyHunters' involvement in the "swatting" attacks warned about by the FBI last month. However, the attempt to access the FBI server was unsuccessful. Oracle has not yet commented on the situation.