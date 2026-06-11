Anker Smart Charge Pro+: 160 W Charger with Smartphone Model Display

Anker has launched its new 160 W Smart Charge Pro+ charger. The new gadget appeared on the Chinese platform JD.com for approximately $95. The main difference of this model from the previous version is the expanded range of fast charging protocols: the device now supports Xiaomi MiPPS (up to 120 W) and Huawei SCP (up to 66 W) interfaces. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The charging block is equipped with three USB-C ports and, in addition to the above, can operate with USB Power Delivery 3.1 (up to 140 W), PPS (up to 100 W), QC 3.0, and FCP standards. The most notable feature of the device is its relatively large color screen. This display not only shows the current output power but also identifies the connected iPhone model (though not all Apple smartphone models may be recognized yet).

Furthermore, it is possible to set various images on the screen, such as smartphone wallpapers. Users can also upload their own personal photos. The Smart Charge Pro+ connects to a dedicated mobile app, which allows for remote monitoring of power distribution between ports and management of device operating parameters.

Despite the high power level, the device body is very compact — 65 × 52 × 35 mm. In terms of dimensions, this charging block is almost equal to a wireless earphone case, making it very convenient for travel.