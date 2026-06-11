Fighting “Eco” Deception: New Online Service Launched in Russia

·33·Technology
Fighting “Eco” Deception: New Online Service Launched in Russia

The national competence center Roskachestvo has introduced a new online tool to combat “greenwashing” — the practice of falsely presenting products as environmentally friendly. Consumers can now submit complaints about dishonest marketing via a special form on the agency's website. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Once a complaint is received, Roskachestvo experts send an inquiry to the retailer and manufacturer to resolve the situation. If this measure is ineffective, the Russian Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) will be involved. The agency published its recommendations for combating such practices in 2024.

To verify the true organic status of a product, buyers are advised to ensure it is included in the Russian Ministry of Agriculture registry and that its certificate is valid. Authenticity is also confirmed by the state label on the packaging (a white leaf on a green background) and a special QR-code linking to the registry.

The creation of the new service was prompted by monitoring results. During the inspection, over 450 products with “greenwashing” signs were identified across 16 major retail chains and marketplaces. Most of them are imported goods sold with English-language labeling. As a reminder, a law equating the terms “organic,” “eco,” and “bio” will come into force in Russia starting in 2025.

EcologyGreenwashingRoskachestvoOnline ServiceTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
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