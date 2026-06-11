Microsoft signs agreement with Indian startup Alt Carbon

Microsoft has signed a three-year agreement with the Indian startup Alt Carbon. Under the deal, the tech giant will purchase credits for the removal of approximately 37,000 tons of carbon from the atmosphere. This is Microsoft's first major project in Asia based on enhanced rock weathering technology, reports Techcrunch.com reports .

Alt Carbon has committed to sequestering 36,920 metric tons of carbon dioxide by 2029 as part of the Darjeeling Revival project in eastern India. Microsoft also retains the right to purchase additional credits if the startup meets set targets. This agreement is part of Microsoft's sustainability and climate change strategy.

Founded in Bengaluru in 2023, Alt Carbon accelerates natural chemical reactions that capture carbon dioxide by spreading crushed basalt and other silicate rocks on agricultural land. The company currently partners with over 35,000 farmers across 80,000 acres in West Bengal.

According to Alt Carbon co-founder Sparsh Agarwal, negotiations with Microsoft lasted over a year and underwent rigorous scientific review. Microsoft required strict Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) measures for data exchange and carbon quantification. While there are many offers in this sector, this agreement is significant for the market due to the scarcity of verified, commercially scalable projects.

Currently, Alt Carbon has issued nearly 10,000 carbon credits through its rock weathering technology, the largest such figure in the world. The startup plans to issue another 15,000 credits by the end of the year. Credits under the Microsoft agreement will be registered through the Isometric registry.