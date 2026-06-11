Pool app turns screenshots into useful information

Over the years, your smartphone gallery has become a cluttered archive of not just personal memories, but also recipes, fashion ideas, interesting quotes, and product recommendations found online. The newly launched app, Pool, helps organize this digital chaos. Once you grant the app access to your photos, it categorizes all screenshots into specific groups called “pools”. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Pool joins a line of startups like mymind, Fabric, and Raindrop that are reinventing bookmarking systems in the AI era. However, Pool stands out by focusing specifically on screenshots. Using AI, it doesn't just save the image; it allows the user to rediscover and act on that information. For example, if it's a product screenshot, the app finds a link to the seller's site; if it's a recipe from Instagram, it extracts the ingredients and preparation method.

Founders Maxime Junique and Piet Terheyden began working on this idea three years ago, but the project was temporarily paused at the time. The revival of the project was driven by the advancement of AI technologies. According to Junique, while many companies work with data like emails or bank transactions, the “collection of emotional data” such as screenshots remains an unexplored field.

Currently, Pool helps users rediscover ideas, design samples, and items they planned to purchase that they had forgotten about. It is not just an archive, but is becoming a personal assistant powered by AI.