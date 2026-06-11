Deezer launches tool to detect AI-generated music

·33·Technology
Deezer launches tool to detect AI-generated music

The rise of AI-generated music on streaming services is fueling concerns over copyright and fraud. While many platforms have yet to provide effective tools to address this issue, Deezer has taken the initiative. The company has introduced a new free tool that scans playlists across various streaming platforms to identify tracks produced by AI. This was reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

This online detector supports 27 languages and allows users of 20 popular platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and YouTube Music, to check their playlists for synthetic music. While competitors like Apple Music and Spotify are currently limiting themselves to tagging methods, Deezer is actively removing such tracks from recommendations and editorial playlists.

To use the new tool, simply visit Deezer's dedicated website, select your streaming service, and grant access to your playlists. The system scans the playlist and provides the results. Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier noted that the company has been a leader in ensuring transparency in music streaming for the past year and a half, and has now made this capability available to all platform users.

According to Deezer, nearly 44% of new music uploaded to the platform is created using AI. Approximately 75,000 AI tracks are uploaded to the system daily, totaling over 2 million per month. Interestingly, the listenership share for such music is very low (1-3%), and 85% of it is classified as fraudulent and demonetized.

The company plans to take stricter measures in the future, such as updating supplier policies or removing AI music entirely. In this regard, Deezer is expected to follow the path of Bandcamp, which banned AI music earlier this year.

DeezerArtificial IntelligenceSpotifyApple MusicTechnology
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